Oklahoma Tourism Department admits illegal financial actions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Tourism has taken fault for violating state law in how it handled taxpayer money.

The agency's director, Dick Dutton, read a prepared statement to commissioners Wednesday that addressed allegations stemming from a KOKH-TV investigation.

Dutton admitted to the agency making illegal payments from the department's clearing account. The account is used to move money from local bank accounts into the agency's general fund, with some exceptions.

The department used the account to make settlement payments to employees, which hid the payments from the agency's general revenue accounting statements.

Dutton also said that a former financial officer had signed checks in advance and emailed copies to other employees. He said the checks have been voided and the department's accounts are being monitored.

Information from: KOKH-TV, http://www.okcfox.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.