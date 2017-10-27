Mayor Fred Fitch highlights progress at State of the City Lunche - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mayor Fred Fitch highlights progress at State of the City Luncheon

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held their annual State of the City Luncheon today.

At the lunch, Mayor Fred Fitch detailed progress and concerns for the city of Lawton. He talked about all the road projects that are now underway and our relationship with Ft Sill. He said the outlook for the next year looks great.

“We've got a lot of positive things going. We’ve got an economy that is looking good for us. We’ve got good information coming in out of Ft. Sill-- that new soldiers coming to Ft. Sill, new missions coming to Ft. Sill. The next 10 years of Ft. Sill looks fantastic.”

The mayor also highlighted agreements to give all general city employees a two-percent raise.

