Billingsley Ford presents $5,000 check to MacArthur High School

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- MacArthur High School celebrated this afternoon to recognize their accomplishments during a recent school drive.

MacArthur High School was presented with a $5,000 check this afternoon. That's how much money the Highlanders made during the 'Drive 4 UR school' event in August.

'Drive 4 UR school' is national campaign hosted by Ford. For every test drive taken in a Ford car on the day of the event, Ford donates $20 to the school.

The owner of Billingsley Ford talks about what this teaches the students:

"It's important to support education always but to be able to give back it also involves the parents, the staff, the faculty and the student to learn to go out, organize a campaign, to raise funds that come back and benefit the school,” said Craig Billingsley.

The money raised will go towards new technology at the school.

