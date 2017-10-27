Billingsley Ford presents $5,000 check to MacArthur High School

High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...
High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.
A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.
At the White House, President Trump said negotiations over a potential June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he had earlier canceled are "going along very well."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have met for the second time in a month to discuss peace commitments they reached in their first summit and Kim's potential meeting with President Donald Trump.
The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.