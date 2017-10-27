Home in Blair is a total loss following fire - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Home in Blair is a total loss following fire

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

BLAIR, OK (KSWO)- A house fire in Blair this afternoon remains under investigation. Firefighters were called to this home on East Fifth Street and Stonehocker just before noon.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the garage. The Altus Fire Department says that is where the fire started. By the time they arrived, the fire was too far involved. The home is now considered a total loss.

We're told people were living there, but they were not home at the time.

At last check, the Blair Volunteer Fire Department was still there putting out hot spots. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:06:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-13 10:11:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

  • Raccoon successfully scales MN skyscraper after capturing hearts on social media

    Raccoon successfully scales MN skyscraper after capturing hearts on social media

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-06-13 01:08:11 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-06-13 09:48:38 GMT

    No one was able to help the critter until it reached the roof because the building's windows don't open.

    No one was able to help the critter until it reached the roof because the building's windows don't open.

  • Neighbors stunned by man who vanished from Air Force

    Neighbors stunned by man who vanished from Air Force

    Monday, June 11 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:53:56 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 09:27:19 GMT
    (U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...
    Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.
    Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.
    •   
Powered by Frankly