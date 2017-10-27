Home in Blair is a total loss following fire

BLAIR, OK (KSWO)- A house fire in Blair this afternoon remains under investigation. Firefighters were called to this home on East Fifth Street and Stonehocker just before noon.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the garage. The Altus Fire Department says that is where the fire started. By the time they arrived, the fire was too far involved. The home is now considered a total loss.

We're told people were living there, but they were not home at the time.

At last check, the Blair Volunteer Fire Department was still there putting out hot spots. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

