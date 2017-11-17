7News Thanksgiving Special Recipes - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

7News Thanksgiving Special Recipes

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Cranberry and Walnut Bread Stuffing

Ingredients                                                    SERVES: 8

  • 10 cups unseasoned dry bread cubes (baguette or stale white bread)
  • 2 cups walnuts, chopped
  • 1 ¼ cup dried cranberries
  • 9 tablespoons butter
  • 4 celery stalks, chopped
  • 2 large yellow onions, chopped
  • ¼ cup of cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ground sage
  • 1 tablespoon ground thyme
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1½ - 2 cups chicken broth

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Place bread cubes, walnuts and cranberries in large bowl and set aside.
  3. Coat a12*12 -inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon butter.
  4. Melt remaining butter in skillet over medium-high heat and add celery and onions. Cook 4-5 minutes, or until softened and lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add cilantro, ground sage, thyme, kosher salt and pepper and mix well. Add mixture to bread cube mixture and toss to combine.
  5. Top 1½ cups of the chicken broth over mixture in bowl, and stir to combine. Add more chicken broth and salt and pepper as desired.
  6. Place stuffing in prepared pan and bake, uncovered, until top is lightly browned, about 50-60 minutes. Make sure the internal temperature reaches at least 165°F.

Mini Maple Pecan Pies

Ingredients                                                    SERVES: 8

  • Basic Pie Dough
  • 2 Cups Of maple Syrup
  • 2 Eggs lightly whipped
  • 1/3 cup Lightly Packed Light or Brown Sugar
  • 1/8 tsp Salt
  • 2 Tbls Unsalted Butter, Melted
  • 1 ½ tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 1 ½ cups Chopped or Whole Pecans

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Spray mini muffin pan with nonstick spray.
  3. Take basic pie dough and cut with large cookie cutter to desired size for small muffin pan and  make small cups.
  4. Place in fridge to rest till needed
  5. In a sauce pan over medium- high heat bring maple syrup to a boil and reduce to 1 ½ cups. Measure in a high heat or metal measuring cups. If needed reduce more to get it to 1 ½ cups desired. Then let cool to room temp.
  6. In a bowl add maple syrup, eggs, brown sugar, salt, butter, vanilla extract and mix well.
  7. Pour mixture in mini pie shells to about a quarter inch from the top of each mini pie shell.
  8. Add pecans to each mini pie shell to cover each pie.
  9. Bake till golden brown around 20 to 25 min check with pick to see if done.
