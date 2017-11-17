7News Thanksgiving Special Recipes

Cranberry and Walnut Bread Stuffing
Ingredients SERVES: 8
- 10 cups unseasoned dry bread cubes (baguette or stale white bread)
- 2 cups walnuts, chopped
- 1 ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 9 tablespoons butter
- 4 celery stalks, chopped
- 2 large yellow onions, chopped
- ¼ cup of cilantro, chopped
- 1 tablespoon ground sage
- 1 tablespoon ground thyme
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1½ - 2 cups chicken broth
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Place bread cubes, walnuts and cranberries in large bowl and set aside.
- Coat a12*12 -inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon butter.
- Melt remaining butter in skillet over medium-high heat and add celery and onions. Cook 4-5 minutes, or until softened and lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add cilantro, ground sage, thyme, kosher salt and pepper and mix well. Add mixture to bread cube mixture and toss to combine.
- Top 1½ cups of the chicken broth over mixture in bowl, and stir to combine. Add more chicken broth and salt and pepper as desired.
- Place stuffing in prepared pan and bake, uncovered, until top is lightly browned, about 50-60 minutes. Make sure the internal temperature reaches at least 165°F.
Mini Maple Pecan Pies
Ingredients SERVES: 8
- Basic Pie Dough
- 2 Cups Of maple Syrup
- 2 Eggs lightly whipped
- 1/3 cup Lightly Packed Light or Brown Sugar
- 1/8 tsp Salt
- 2 Tbls Unsalted Butter, Melted
- 1 ½ tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 ½ cups Chopped or Whole Pecans
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Spray mini muffin pan with nonstick spray.
- Take basic pie dough and cut with large cookie cutter to desired size for small muffin pan and make small cups.
- Place in fridge to rest till needed
- In a sauce pan over medium- high heat bring maple syrup to a boil and reduce to 1 ½ cups. Measure in a high heat or metal measuring cups. If needed reduce more to get it to 1 ½ cups desired. Then let cool to room temp.
- In a bowl add maple syrup, eggs, brown sugar, salt, butter, vanilla extract and mix well.
- Pour mixture in mini pie shells to about a quarter inch from the top of each mini pie shell.
- Add pecans to each mini pie shell to cover each pie.
- Bake till golden brown around 20 to 25 min check with pick to see if done.