Last day of Craft Harvest Craft Show brings out early Christmas shoppers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton Crafts Arts and Hobby association held their 44th Annual Craft Harvest Craft Show at Comanche County Fairgrounds this weekend. The event was full of hand made items with the craft community. Shoppers kicked off their Christmas shopping by visiting over 200 craft booths all in one area. Sam J's Aromas was one vendor that participated. Owner Robin Williams traveled up from Wichita Falls.

She said although this was her first year taking part in the event, it won't be her last.

"It's bringing something nice to the community," said Williams. "I found people here from Lawton doing this craft show. So, I think it's really nice, and I get a chance to bring my product up to show people here in Lawton."

If you would like to purchase some of Williams products, but were unable to make it out at the event you can contact her at 940-782-3495.

To see all the other wonderful vendors, you'll have to visit the Craft Harvest Craft Show this time next year.

