Haircuts and guidance given at 'Fades and Braids' tour

Newschannel 6 has confirmed a helicopter has crashed in Electra.
Newschannel 6 has confirmed a helicopter has crashed in Electra.
Ultimately, Trump doesn't know who to believe following decades-old allegations made one month before the Dec. 12 election, according to his aides.
Ultimately, Trump doesn't know who to believe following decades-old allegations made one month before the Dec. 12 election, according to his aides.
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.
MacArthur High School students in Lawton are learning about the importance of giving this holiday season, thanks to the Red Tulip Project. For the fourth year, the Red Tulip Project has taken up donations for babies born to drug-addicted mothers. The items are sent to DHS for the newborns once they go into foster care. We spoke with the founder of the Red Tulip project about what this teaches the students.
MacArthur High School students in Lawton are learning about the importance of giving this holiday season, thanks to the Red Tulip Project. For the fourth year, the Red Tulip Project has taken up donations for babies born to drug-addicted mothers. The items are sent to DHS for the newborns once they go into foster care. We spoke with the founder of the Red Tulip project about what this teaches the students.