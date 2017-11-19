Walters home ruled a total loss after large fire - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Walters home ruled a total loss after large fire

(Source Walters Police Department) (Source Walters Police Department)

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - Fire officials in Walters are saying the home that was up in flames early Sunday morning is a total loss. The home on fire was on the east side of Lions Cove. Fire officials said the Walters fire department responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, but officials said it took 5 hours to make sure the fire wouldn't spark up again.

The occupants of the home weren't there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

