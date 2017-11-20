Report cites 'loss of control' in plane crash that took the life - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Report cites 'loss of control' in plane crash that took the life of two Lawton natives

Marshall and Phillip Cabe (Source Jermaine Ford) Marshall and Phillip Cabe (Source Jermaine Ford)

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says the defining event in a crash that killed five people aboard a skydiving flight on Kauai was "loss of control in flight."

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the safety board's report on the May 23, 2016, crash was released earlier this month.

The pilot, Damien Horan, of Waimea, was killed along with brothers Marshall and Phillip Cabe of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Skydive Hawaii instructors Enzo Amitrano and Wayne Rose.

The Family's attorney, Rick Fried, said last year the skydiving trip was a college graduation present for the brothers from their father, Michael Cabe.

The report on the crash did not cite a cause, but did say an airframe and engine examination "did not reveal evidence of any preexisting mechanical malfunction."

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

