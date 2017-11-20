AAA Tipsy Tow will be available for Thanksgiving holiday

OK (KSWO)- AAA's Tipsy Tow will be up and running to keep you safe this Thanksgiving.

It'll start Wednesday night at 6:00 and will last until 4:00 in the morning on Sunday. This service offers a free tow to anyone, and a ride home for up to two people at a time. The service takes you and your car up to 15 miles from where you are picked up.

Tipsy Tow is available in Lawton as well as in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Shawnee, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, Enid and Ardmore. All you have to do is call 1-800-AAA-help and request a Tipsy Tow.

