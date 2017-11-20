AAA Tipsy Tow will be available for Thanksgiving holiday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

AAA Tipsy Tow will be available for Thanksgiving holiday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source MGN / KSWO) (Source MGN / KSWO)

OK (KSWO)- AAA's Tipsy Tow will be up and running to keep you safe this Thanksgiving.

It'll start Wednesday night at 6:00 and will last until 4:00 in the morning on Sunday. This service offers a free tow to anyone, and a ride home for up to two people at a time. The service takes you and your car up to 15 miles from where you are picked up.

Tipsy Tow is available in Lawton as well as in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Shawnee, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, Enid and Ardmore. All you have to do is call 1-800-AAA-help and request a Tipsy Tow.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

    FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-21 17:11:32 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-11-21 22:22:42 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

  • US slaps new sanctions on North Korean, Chinese companies

    US slaps new sanctions on North Korean, Chinese companies

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:41 AM EST2017-11-21 08:41:17 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:21 PM EST2017-11-21 22:21:54 GMT

    North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.

    North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.

  • Trump, Putin discuss Syria, NKorea, more in hour-plus call

    Trump, Putin discuss Syria, NKorea, more in hour-plus call

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:11 AM EST2017-11-21 13:11:14 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:13 PM EST2017-11-21 22:13:45 GMT
    The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
    The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
    •   
Powered by Frankly