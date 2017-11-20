OK College Savings Plan offers bonus contributions for new accou - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK College Savings Plan offers bonus contributions for new accounts during Cyber Monday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – This holiday shopping season remember that the gift of education will outlast a pair of socks or this year’s trendiest toy.  

State Treasurer Ken Miller encourages Oklahoma’s parents and grandparents to consider opening an OCSP account for their loved ones this year.

“A college education will benefit your child or grandchild throughout their lives, long after toys have broken and clothes have been outgrown… Putting a little bit of your gift-giving budget into an OCSP account can make a difference years from now, and a bonus contribution from the OCSP to help get started certainly is helpful… College graduates have greater job opportunities and earn substantially more over their lifetimes… Yet many consistently underestimate how much they’ll need to save to pay for college. Making a plan and committing to even small contributions over time can save college graduates from piles of student loan debt. This is a great chance to get a head-start on saving.”

OCSP is offering a special promotion this year. New accounts opened from November 25-29 (www.ok4saving.org/give) are eligible for a bonus contribution of $25 from the OCSP. Those who also opt to begin an automatic contribution plan will be eligible for another $25 bonus contribution from OCSP.

