Lawton man facing child abuse charges

A Lawton man is in jail, facing charges of felony child abuse of his daughter. We recently confirmed with the Lawton Police Department's Public Information Officer that the child has since passed away.

Court documents show that Denzel Wilson called 911 on November 15 saying that his 5-month-old daughter was unresponsive. The girl was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, the doctor treating her told police she had multiple injuries which were consistent with being shaken and squeezed including a brain bleed, collapsed lung and a hemothorax.

Wilson told police during an interview that he had become frustrated with the girl who was crying and was trying to figure out what was wrong with her. He said he picked her up and she began to "... shake violently with her hands up, on her own ..." due to her "episode." He said she then got quiet and went unresponsive.

A resident of the neighborhood where Wilson live says says a tragedy like this is unheard of in the area.

"It's upsetting to hear it. I mean, it's upsetting to here it in any neighborhood, but everybody has been so nice and kind around here so it's kind of a shock to hear about it," Donald Tharp said.

When talking to Lawton Police Department's PIO Timothy Jenkins, he said cases involving children who are hurt in some way is tough.

"We never want to see things like this in our field," Jenkins said. "Coming across incidents like this touches everyone, all officers involved at the Lawton Police Department. Having to deal with something like this is always trying for us. But we want to bring everybody closure. So we try our best to put our best foot forward and do that."

Wilson was charged with felony child abuse by injury. He faces up to life in prison. His next court date is scheduled for December 28th.

