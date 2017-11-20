Kansas coach apologizes after Mayfield slighted by Jayhawks - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Kansas coach apologizes after Mayfield slighted by Jayhawks

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start his final regular-season game Saturday at home against West Virginia after making a lewd gesture against Kansas.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley also stripped the senior of his captain status for the game. Riley made the announcements Monday.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Kansas coach David Beaty has apologized for his team captains not shaking hands with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, saying the move made during the pregame coin toss was unacceptable.

Beaty said Monday that he had spoken with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, apologizing on behalf of himself and his team. He also apologized to Jayhawks fans.

After getting slighted, Mayfield jawed with the Jayhawks and had plenty of back-and-forth with some fans seated behind the Oklahoma bench during Saturday's game. He also made a lewd gesture, grabbing his crotch during the 41-3 win by the No. 3 Sooners. Mayfield apologized afterward.

Beaty said he wasn't aware that the Jayhawks captains weren't going to shake hands.

The Kansas coach says he knows his players are passionate and competitive but they needed to make a better decision.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

    FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-21 17:11:32 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-11-21 22:22:42 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

  • US slaps new sanctions on North Korean, Chinese companies

    US slaps new sanctions on North Korean, Chinese companies

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:41 AM EST2017-11-21 08:41:17 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:21 PM EST2017-11-21 22:21:54 GMT

    North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.

    North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.

  • Trump, Putin discuss Syria, NKorea, more in hour-plus call

    Trump, Putin discuss Syria, NKorea, more in hour-plus call

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:11 AM EST2017-11-21 13:11:14 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:13 PM EST2017-11-21 22:13:45 GMT
    The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
    The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
    •   
Powered by Frankly