OHP to participate in I-40 Challenge during Thanksgiving holiday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP to participate in I-40 Challenge during Thanksgiving holiday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OK (KSWO)- This Thanksgiving, Oklahoma Highway Patrol will take part in the annual "Interstate 40 Challenge: The Drive to Zero Fatalities" traffic safety initiative.

“Oklahoma is committed to increasing our Trooper presence not only on the I-40 corridor but on all our major state roadways,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Russell Maples said. “We are pleased to be taking part in this important challenge… Now we ask drivers to do their part in keeping our roadways safe during this holiday period. Please avoid distractions, make sure everyone is appropriately buckled up, obey all speed limits and traffic laws, and of course don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or using medication that can cause impairment.”

Last year, five people were killed in five fatal crashes in Oklahoma during the Thanksgiving holiday. According to OHP, 324 people were injured and a total of 624 crashes occurred.

Troopers will be assigned every 20 miles of the more than 330 miles of I-40 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

    FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-21 17:11:32 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-11-21 22:22:42 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

  • US slaps new sanctions on North Korean, Chinese companies

    US slaps new sanctions on North Korean, Chinese companies

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:41 AM EST2017-11-21 08:41:17 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:21 PM EST2017-11-21 22:21:54 GMT

    North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.

    North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.

  • Trump, Putin discuss Syria, NKorea, more in hour-plus call

    Trump, Putin discuss Syria, NKorea, more in hour-plus call

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:11 AM EST2017-11-21 13:11:14 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 5:13 PM EST2017-11-21 22:13:45 GMT
    The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
    The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
    •   
Powered by Frankly