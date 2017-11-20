OHP to participate in I-40 Challenge during Thanksgiving holiday

OK (KSWO)- This Thanksgiving, Oklahoma Highway Patrol will take part in the annual "Interstate 40 Challenge: The Drive to Zero Fatalities" traffic safety initiative.

“Oklahoma is committed to increasing our Trooper presence not only on the I-40 corridor but on all our major state roadways,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Russell Maples said. “We are pleased to be taking part in this important challenge… Now we ask drivers to do their part in keeping our roadways safe during this holiday period. Please avoid distractions, make sure everyone is appropriately buckled up, obey all speed limits and traffic laws, and of course don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or using medication that can cause impairment.”

Last year, five people were killed in five fatal crashes in Oklahoma during the Thanksgiving holiday. According to OHP, 324 people were injured and a total of 624 crashes occurred.

Troopers will be assigned every 20 miles of the more than 330 miles of I-40 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

