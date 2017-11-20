Grass fire shuts down portion of Rogers Lane

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Eastbound Rogers Lane at Village Drive in Lawton has been closed due to a brush fire. Fire crews are on scene and believe the fire will be out soon.

There are buildings in that area. At this time, none of the structures have been threatened. The fire is contained to a field and a couple of hay bales.

The fire may have been caused by a recent power outage that was affecting over 1,000 people in the area. That has not been confirmed as the cause of the fire. At this time, only about 100 residents in the area are without power. See local power outages here.