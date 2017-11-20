Driver goes to the hospital following Hwy 7 rollover - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Driver goes to the hospital following Hwy 7 rollover

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital this afternoon in Comanche County.

According to officials, a pickup driver was cut off by another car on Southeast 60th and Highway 7. The driver then swerved, lost control and went into the ditch. The truck then rolled several times before coming to a stop on its side.

First responders say the driver was able to get out and took herself to a hospital. No one else was hurt.

