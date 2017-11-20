LPS holds guest assemblies to teach students the science behind climate change

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Colorado Organization Protect Our Winters held several assemblies in Lawton today to teach kids the science behind climate change.

The assembly was called "Hot Planet Cool Athletes" and they brought a professional snowboarder to share their experiences with climate change.

They also hope to encourage students to take their own actions to prevent it. Program Manager Jake Black there are so many things you can do to reduce the problem at any age.

“There's a lot of things kids can do to make a difference on climate change. It’s everything from using less plastic to creating compost to biking more and driving less to creating green energy things like putting solar panels on the roof of their school or home or reducing the amount of water they use while taking showers.”

Black says kids can also make a difference by writing letters to their state representatives.

