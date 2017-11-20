LPS holds guest assemblies to teach students the science behind climate change

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.
North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.
There was a house fire in the 700 block of West Pecan shortly after noon today in Altus. Altus Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene. When they arrived, the house was almost completely engulfed. According to the resident of the property, he left the home only for a short time to get items for Thanksgiving. He has no idea what may have caused the fire. There was no one injured as a result of this fire. The cause remains under investigation.
There was a house fire in the 700 block of West Pecan shortly after noon today in Altus. Altus Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene. When they arrived, the house was almost completely engulfed. According to the resident of the property, he left the home only for a short time to get items for Thanksgiving. He has no idea what may have caused the fire. There was no one injured as a result of this fire. The cause remains under investigation.
The judge said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.
The judge said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.