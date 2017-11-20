MAC students learn about giving while helping babies born to dru - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

MAC students learn about giving while helping babies born to drug-addicted mothers

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- MacArthur High School students in Lawton are learning about the importance of giving this holiday season, thanks to the Red Tulip Project.
 

For the fourth year, the Red Tulip Project has taken up donations for babies born to drug-addicted mothers. The items are sent to DHS for the newborns once they go into foster care.

We spoke with the founder of the Red Tulip project about what this teaches the students.

"It makes me feel great because it shows they are concerned. Because, as teens, they might only be concerned in their world. But, to see them serve their community, it makes a big difference,” explained Kimberly Jones.

Red Tulip Project is held in conjunction with Red Ribbon Week each year. If you'd like to donate, you can take newborn items to the DHS Office on Lee Boulevard in Lawton.

