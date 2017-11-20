Walters home catches fire twice in one day

A home that went up in flames in Walters over the weekend actually caught fire twice.

The first happened Saturday afternoon around 1:00 when the homeowners were heating up grease on the stove. After the Walters Fire Department put it out, they told the family to leave as a safety precaution. Less than 12 hours later, they get a call from their neighbor that it was on fire for a second time. The home is now a total loss.

It was a terrifying phone call in the middle of the night no one wants to get.

"The only thing I could do was jump up and run," said homeowner Dana Gilliam. "Get here as fast as I could. At that point we didn't know how bad it was."



By the time Gilliam and her family drove from their hotel in Lawton back home to Walters they saw their home engulfed in flames.



"Our family was here you know," said Gilliam. "I know it's things but I'm glad no one was here. We had a lot of memories. A lot of things from our families that is no longer with us. It's just gone."



The Temple and Walters Fire Departments, friends and neighbors stayed outside for over five hours with the Gilliam family until the fire was completely out.



Wedding rings, their son's high school class ring and family memorabilia are all things the Gilliam family lost in their house fire, but even though there's not much left, they're still thankful and blessed.



"You can't beat Walters, Oklahoma for nothing," said Gilliam. "The people here are just, no matter what it is or who it is everyone comes together and I couldn't ask for anything more."



And most of that is thanks to the community.



"I don't know how to thank people for as much as they did and as hard as they did," said Gilliam. "They didn't ask for anything. They were just back and forth and back and forth. They were so respectful knowing what was going on with us."

The Walters and Temple Fire Department is still working to determine the cause of the second blaze. The Gillam's church, New Salem Baptist Church in Walters is accepting donations to give to their family. They also have a Go Fund Me page set up.

