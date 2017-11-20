Governor's office: Another budget special session is ahead - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Governor's office: Another budget special session is ahead

Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma) Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin will ask the Oklahoma Legislature to return to the state Capitol for a special session to address the state's ongoing budget shortfalls that have jeopardized funding for state services.

Fallin spokesman Michael McNutt said Monday the governor is working to pin down potential dates and define the parameters of her special session call that will determine what kind of bills lawmakers can consider.

The Republican governor caught legislative leaders from her own party off guard last week when she vetoed a bill that would have closed a $215 million hole in the budget through a combination of cuts to agency budgets and raids on state savings accounts.

After an eight-week special session, the House fell just five votes short of a tax-raising plan to stabilize state revenues.

