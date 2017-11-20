Students deliver Thanksgiving baskets

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - More than 140 Thanksgiving baskets were delivered to families in need on Monday to ensure they could have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The Lawton FFA chapter started the drive and got other organizations within Lawton's three high schools to help collect and deliver the baskets across Lawton.

The baskets were given to families of students in the Lawton Public Schools district. A mass email was sent out asking for councilors and principals to give the name of two students at their schools who probably wouldn't have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner otherwise. The FFA teacher said got so many baskets they increased that number to at least five.

Senior Mitchell Battise said students in various organizations spent the last month and a half collecting donated food items to make a basket for less fortunate students at Lawton Public School.

"We create these baskets full of different items for families that aren't as fortunate as others in order for them to be able to enjoy a proper Thanksgiving meal these holidays," Battise said.

Once the baskets were collected, they were delivered.

"So whenever we do that we actually see people and some cry, some say thank you, some they'll take the basket and that's all they get,” Battise said. “It's kinda sad but really, what it is us trying to give back to our community."

FFA advisor Lindsey Hoerbert said she hopes this teaches the students about service and doing well for the community.

"I hope that they are humbled and are joyed that they can give back to something bigger than themselves," Hoerbert said.

Battise said many people forget the reason behind the holidays and giving these baskets reminded him not to take things for granted.

"This has really opened up not only my eyes but a lot of other people that I have talked with has made us really thank our parents, our guardians, or whoever and really be appreciative of the things that we have in our lives nowadays," Battise said.

The students more than doubled how many baskets they made and delivered last year. They're hoping to do even more next year.

