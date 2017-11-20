Democratic Lt. Governor candidate speaks in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Democratic Lt. Governor candidate speaks in Lawton

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Democratic candidate for the lieutenant governor's seat was in Lawton Monday night, laying out her plan for the office.

Candidate Anna Dearmore met with party members at the Great Plains Technology Center to discuss goals for the upcoming election year.

She touched on the major topics like veteran care and the legalization of medical marijuana.

She also discussed Oklahoma's struggle to fund education something she said was key to the state's development.

"We're stagnating in our growth because these businesses are not interested in bringing their business to a state that is last, she said. We're basically telling the world that we don't care to fund education."

Dearmore is currently the only democrat running for the lieutenant governor position.

