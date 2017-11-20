Tank car found under Lawton Public Safety Complex site - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tank car found under Lawton Public Safety Complex site

(Source Caleb Davis/Think Lawton) (Source Caleb Davis/Think Lawton)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An old tank car, much like one you'd see being pulled on railroad tracks, was found buried at the site where the City of Lawton is building the new public safety complex.

A picture of the unearthed tank car was posted to Facebook. City Councilman Caleb Davis tells 7NEWS he has been looking into what the city is going to do about this new discovery. He said city officials are looking into having the tank car lifted out with a crane and taken to a site where it can properly disposed. Davis says he was told that will add to the cost of the project.

We plan on talking with him about that tomorrow on 7News.

