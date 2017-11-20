Train derails in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO, OK (KSWO) - A train derailed around 8 p.m. on Monday just south of Ryan in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeremie Wilson said 23 train cars went off the tracks that run parallel with Highway 81. The sheriff said they're being told the train was not carrying any hazardous materials, so people in the area are not in any danger.

The cause of the derailment is still being investigated, but early reports mentioned a possible break in the track. Cleanup is expected to take nearly two days. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

