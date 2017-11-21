Senior Center for Creative Living thanks Cameron University for their support

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local senior center is giving a big 'thank you' to Cameron University - for its support and financial help in recent years.

The Senior Center for Creative Living says Cameron has played a pivotal role for their center. It says they've given money and supplies, served meals, and provided the center with interns. The center's current intern is actually responsible for their website. He, along with several Cameron staff members, were recognized this afternoon.

“Having Cameron next door is just absolutely awesome because we can't afford to purchase the techniques and the experience that are coming in the form of the students being interns. We never would be able to pay someone to build a website,” explained Executive Director of the Center Lorene Miller.

The center has had 5 interns from Cameron in the last three years. They've helped with everything from serving meals to re-writing policy and procedures.

