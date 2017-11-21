Senior Center for Creative Living thanks Cameron University for - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Senior Center for Creative Living thanks Cameron University for their support

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local senior center is giving a big 'thank you' to Cameron University - for its support and financial help in recent years.

The Senior Center for Creative Living says Cameron has played a pivotal role for their center. It says they've given money and supplies, served meals, and provided the center with interns. The center's current intern is actually responsible for their website. He, along with several Cameron staff members, were recognized this afternoon.

“Having Cameron next door is just absolutely awesome because we can't afford to purchase the techniques and the experience that are coming in the form of the students being interns. We never would be able to pay someone to build a website,” explained Executive Director of the Center Lorene Miller.

The center has had 5 interns from Cameron in the last three years. They've helped with everything from serving meals to re-writing policy and procedures.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pro-Roy Moore group fundraises off Trump's near endorsement

    Pro-Roy Moore group fundraises off Trump's near endorsement

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:12 AM EST2017-11-22 08:12:08 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:54 PM EST2017-11-22 17:54:46 GMT

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

  • Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes

    Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-11-22 07:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:44 PM EST2017-11-22 17:44:21 GMT

    On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.

    On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.

  • Olympic gymnastics ex-doctor pleads guilty to sex charges

    Olympic gymnastics ex-doctor pleads guilty to sex charges

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:46 PM EST2017-11-22 17:46:12 GMT

    Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

    Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly