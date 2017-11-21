Free Turkey Giveaway in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Around 200 turkeys were given away in Lawton today by citizens who simply wanted to help those in need.



Several businesses and organizations in town were set up on Cache Road for three hours today giving away the turkeys.



They came up with the idea last night and wanted to help out as many people as they could and I'd say they succeeded.



So many people showed up they actually ran out of turkeys three times but that didn't stop them, they simply drove to the store and bought more turkeys.



The Iz-All-Good food truck was also serving free food to everyone who showed up to get a turkey.



In total, the volunteers spent more than $2,000 of their own money today and they said to be on the lookout around Christmas because they'll be doing this all again.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.