Classic Lawton Chevy’s Golf Tournaments raised $35K for local charities

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Five local charities have a few thousand dollars extra to help the community thanks to Classic Lawton Chevy's annual golf tournament.

You may remember 7NEWS's Matt DiPirro and Makenzie Burk taking part in the tournament last month. Today, we learned it brought in $35,000!

The money was split five ways between the Comanche County Memorial Hospital, the Lawton Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, CASA, and the Fort Sill Holiday Food Voucher Program.

"Good for the community, good for us, good for the relationship we're building here,” said the owner of Classic Lawton Chevy Ervin Randle.

This is the second year for the tournament and it seemed to have had a much bigger turnout. Last year, they were able to give out checks to just three charities for $6,500 a piece compared to the $7,000 checks given out this year.

