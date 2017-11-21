ADVISORY:: Altus AFB to conduct active shooter exercise

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)– There will be an Active Shooter training/exercise at Rivers Elementary School on November 22nd. Do not be alarmed by simulated gunshot sounds between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

All base gates will remain open during this period.

Please direct any questions to 97th AMW Public Affairs at (580) 481-7700.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved