Altus home goes up in flames days before Thanksgiving

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- There was a house fire in the 700 block of West Pecan shortly after noon today in Altus.

Altus Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene. When they arrived, the house was almost completely engulfed.

According to the resident of the property, he left the home only for a short time to go next door to get items for Thanksgiving. He has no idea what may have caused the fire.

There was no one injured as a result of this fire. The home is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

