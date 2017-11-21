Cameron University's first decathlon athlete dies

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Friends, family and staff at Cameron University are mourning the loss of one of their Athletic Hall of Famers.

James "Bimbo" Herron died at his mother's home in Altus on Saturday at just 64 years old. He had a long battle with cancer.



Herron was known for being an outstanding athlete at Cameron. He was on the football team for three years as a wide receiver from 1973 to 1975.

Herron was their first NAIA National Decathlon Champion in 1974 and 1975. He was also a three time All-American in track and field at Cameron.

His friends say he was not only an amazing athlete but one of the most genuine, down to earth guys.

"He was an upbeat guy," said Dan Collier, friend of Herron's. "Worked hard. Studied hard in school and was just an exceptional athlete."



Collier spent a lot of time with Herron during his time as the Student Sports Information Director for the Cameron football team. Herron or "Bimbo" as everyone called him, helped lead Cameron to the NAIA National Semi Finals in 1974.



Former teammates and Collier had just talked about Herron a few weeks ago at Cameron's Football Reunion. They knew he had been sick and couldn't make it.



"We all talked and had a cheer or a toast for Bimbo at that occasion," said Collier.



When he heard of his passing this weekend, he called a few of Herron's coaches and friends to reminisce on the good times and the legacy he left behind.



"We talked a lot about the year he decided to become a decathlete," said Collier. "We didn't have a track program at Cameron. We didn't have a track coach at Cameron. We didn't even have a track at Cameron so Bimbo had to do his training primarily on the Eisenhower high school track. He completed in events that aren't even competed on in high school in Oklahoma like the javelin."



Collier says the impact Herron had on him was the impact he had on everyone.



"With Bimbo, everyone liked Bimbo," said Collier. "He was just that kind of an affable human being. The people who played for him later when he became a coach, admired and loved him. The people who played with him when he was an athlete admired and loved him. He was just a very special human being and an unbelievably talented athlete."

Memorial services for Herron will be at the Lowell-Tims Funeral Home Chapel in Altus on Monday 27th. The time will be announced later on and we will keep you updated with that information.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.