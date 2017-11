Fire crews from multiple fire departments are on scene at a structure fire which has spread to surrounding grass in Elgin.

The call was dispatched in the 500 block of NE 30th Street.

Crews are saying the structure was abandoned and the grass fire is the main concern. Crews from multiple agencies are responding to assist.

We have a crew on scene and will update you with information as we get it.

