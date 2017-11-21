Vacant building fire leads to grass fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A fire is out near Lake Ellsworth, but not before burning down an old building and about 20 acres of land Tuesday evening.

Comanche County Emergency Management says the building used to be some sort of old armory facility on Northeast 30th Street in rural Elgin. After it caught fire, the flames spread to the grass surrounding it. It took crews from several volunteer departments to put it out. Investigators are now looking into how it started.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.