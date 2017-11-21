Residents talk on Thanksgiving shopping

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Many stores will be open this Thanksgiving offering big pre-Black Friday sales, and Lawton residents discussed their shopping plans.

Roughly half a decade ago stores started opening on Thanksgiving according to The Street, which is an American financial news website. They wrote that last year, only 35% to 36% of the 154.4 million people who went shopping on Thanksgiving weekend did so on Thanksgiving Day.

7NEWS went to Central Mall to see if local shoppers will go shopping on Thanksgiving Day. A majority said they’re not going shopping this Thursday.

"We plan to be spending Thanksgiving with our family and stuff like that," one couple said.

Another duo agreed that they’ll be staying home.

"It's not the time to really go shopping, especially if your family is in town," she said. "You can see your family and spend time with them before you leave."

One person said finding a balance between spending time with family and shopping on Thanksgiving Day is something she tries to do.

"There are better deals,” she said. “There are always crowds but we get better deals."

Another shopper said it takes a good deal for her to go shopping on Thanksgiving Day.

"It has to be something that I'm really itching to get my hands on," she said.

One person said she won't have the chance to go shopping and it's not because she'll be spending time with family.

"I'm going to be working all but like three hours of it."

Officials at the mall said they'll be opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but there are some stores like JCPenny and Old Navy who will be opening earlier in the day.

