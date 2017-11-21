Altus to hold active shooter training exercise - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus to hold active shooter training exercise

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force Base will be holding active shooter training Wednesday morning.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing will conduct the exercise at Rivers Elementary School from 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

All base gates will be open during the training and residents and visitors may hear the simulated gunshot sounds around the school at that time.

