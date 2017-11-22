Maysville man dead in Grady County wreck

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A man from Maysville is dead after a semi crash in Grady County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to a crash on Highway 81 and 1280 Road in Grady County around 10:30 Tuesday night.

OHP says the crash happened when the back tire of a truck traveling north on Highway 81 flew off, and went into the southbound lane.

That's when the driver of a semi heading south swerved off the road, causing the semi to overturn.

That driver, Brian Akins of Maysville, was pinned and partially ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.