Maysville man dead in Grady County wreck - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Maysville man dead in Grady County wreck

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A man from Maysville is dead after a semi crash in Grady County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to a crash on Highway 81 and 1280 Road in Grady County around 10:30 Tuesday night.

OHP says the crash happened when the back tire of a truck traveling north on Highway 81 flew off, and went into the southbound lane.
That's when the driver of a semi heading south swerved off the road, causing the semi to overturn.
That driver, Brian Akins of Maysville, was pinned and partially ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:01 AM EST2017-11-22 08:01:45 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:52 PM EST2017-11-22 17:52:54 GMT

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

  • Pro-Roy Moore group fundraises off Trump's near endorsement

    Pro-Roy Moore group fundraises off Trump's near endorsement

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:12 AM EST2017-11-22 08:12:08 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:54 PM EST2017-11-22 17:54:46 GMT

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

  • Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes

    Cold War drama caught on video as N. Korean soldier escapes

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-11-22 07:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:44 PM EST2017-11-22 17:44:21 GMT

    On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.

    On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.

    •   
Powered by Frankly