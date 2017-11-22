Native Hippy art gallery opens in Lawton tonight

An art gallery in Lawton will host its grand opening Wednesday night.

It will be at the Native Hippy clothing store at 2704 West Gore, with the grand opening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Shailah Red Elk, the owner of the gallery, says she wants to use this as a way to shed a light on local artists.

"My vision for the adventure I'm going on is basically give Lawton something different,” Red Elk said. “I want to make Lawton a destination. So, in doing that, I want to bring something fresh and unique and different."

Red Elk will deliver opening remarks at the opening at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be refreshments and live music there.



