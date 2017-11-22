Native Hippy art gallery opens in Lawton tonight - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Native Hippy art gallery opens in Lawton tonight

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

An art gallery in Lawton will host its grand opening Wednesday night.
It will be at the Native Hippy clothing store at 2704 West Gore, with the grand opening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Shailah Red Elk, the owner of the gallery, says she wants to use this as a way to shed a light on local artists.
"My vision for the adventure I'm going on is basically give Lawton something different,” Red Elk said. “I want to make Lawton a destination. So, in doing that, I want to bring something fresh and unique and different."
Red Elk will deliver opening remarks at the opening at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be refreshments and live music there.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pro-Roy Moore group fundraises off Trump's near endorsement

    Pro-Roy Moore group fundraises off Trump's near endorsement

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:12 AM EST2017-11-22 08:12:08 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:52 PM EST2017-11-22 17:52:16 GMT

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

    Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

  • Olympic gymnastics ex-doctor pleads guilty to sex charges

    Olympic gymnastics ex-doctor pleads guilty to sex charges

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:46 PM EST2017-11-22 17:46:12 GMT

    Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

    Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

  • US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 3:01 AM EST2017-11-22 08:01:45 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:42 PM EST2017-11-22 17:42:51 GMT

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly