Community Thanksgiving Meals

Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.
Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.
The playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton will be closed for three weeks while a shade structure is installed. Construction is set to begin Monday, November 27th.
The playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton will be closed for three weeks while a shade structure is installed. Construction is set to begin Monday, November 27th.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.