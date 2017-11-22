Community Thanksgiving Meals

OK (KSWO)- Everyone deserves a hearty Thanksgiving meal. Check out these free meals offered by several organizations in our viewing area:

LAWTON

The City of Lawton is sponsoring its Second Annual “Day of Caring” Thanksgiving Community Feed from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the HC King Center (1705 NW 20th). On the menu will be turkey, dressing, ham, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, and cabbage, along with a roll and assorted desserts. The event is free and open to the public. Thus far, donations have included eight turkeys and two hams, as well as various pies, cakes and canned food items. Food will be served at the event as supplies last; additional community donations will be accepted until 7 p.m. today at the HC King Center. For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation Department at (580)581-3400.

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is hosting a Thanksgiving meal from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Unity Next Community Center (1502 SW I Ave). This event is free and open to the public.

The Salvation Army of Lawton - Fort Sill will sponsor its Thanksgiving meal from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 1315 SW F. The menu will include turkey, dressing, corn, green beans, rolls and cranberry sauce. There will also be an assortment of desserts, including pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato pies. This event is free and open to the public.

VFW Post 5263 (103 NE 20th Street) is holding a potluck dinner at 2:00 p.m. Bring a friend and your favorite dish!

CACHE

The Comanche Nation is hosting a Thanksgiving Day Celebration at the CaHoma Community Center at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to share. If you have anything to contribute to the meal, please bring it. Transportation can be arranged by calling 580-458-0829.

MARLOW

Marlow First Baptist is having a Thanksgiving dinner. It's free to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Life Center at Marlow First Baptist Church (213 N. Broadway). Homebound delivers should call 580-658-5413.

ALTUS

The Salvation Army of Altus is inviting anyone and everyone to the 2017 Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meal will be held on Thursday, November 23rd from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Dining Hall, 1100 N Park Lane. This is a free meal, open to anyone. If you would like to volunteer or donate items for the dinner, please call 482-8577.

