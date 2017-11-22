Shawnee to re-annex land that includes St. Gregory's

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - The city of Shawnee is beginning the process to re-annex land that includes the St. Gregory's University property, which had detached from city limits earlier this year in hopes of securing a loan that could keep the school open.

But the university failed to secure the $12.5 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the school is suspending classes as of Dec. 8 because of financial difficulties.

According to the Shawnee News-Star , city commissioners voted unanimously this week to begin the re-annexation process of the 520 acres, and a public hearing is set for Dec. 18.

St. Gregory's is a private liberal arts university that was established in 1875. It's the only Roman Catholic university in the state.

Information from: The Shawnee News-Star, http://www.news-star.com

