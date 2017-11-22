Shawnee to re-annex land that includes St. Gregory's

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
Trump, who won election despite facing more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct himself, is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.
Russell Westbrook isn’t focused on the fact that his Oklahoma City Thunder will face former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Westbrook’s mind is on the Thunder’s early struggles. Oklahoma City entered the season with high hopes after the team added Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in trades. Despite the infusion of talent and Westbrook’s still electric play, the Thunder have stumbled to a 7-9 start.
