Governor eyes consolidations, elimination of state 'swag'

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin is issuing a series of executive orders asking public education leaders to develop a plan to consolidate administrative costs and for agency leaders to cut out spending on so-called "swag" items.

Fallin issued three separate executive orders on Tuesday she said was part of an effort to make state government more efficient.

One order asks state agencies to stop spending state money on unnecessary promotional items, often called 'swag,' like coffee mugs, pins and stickers.

The other orders ask the governing boards of public schools and colleges and universities to develop plans by December 2018 to consolidate administrative costs.

Fallin also said she plans to announce next week when she will ask lawmakers to return to the Capitol for another special session.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.