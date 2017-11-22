Elmer Thomas Park playground to close for construction

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– The playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton will be closed for three weeks while a shade structure is installed.

Construction is set to begin Monday, November 27th.

The structure is funded by a grant from the McMahon Foundation.

Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna said the shade will help keep the equipment and visitors cooler and better protected during summer months.

The public will be notified when the playground reopens for use. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at (580)581-3400 for more information.

