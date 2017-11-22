Duncan man charged in weekend shooting

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man has been charged in connection with a shooting last Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses said Jeremy Jason Lee Graham shot at a man, who was grazed by the bullet, and a woman who ran away from the scene.

Graham told police he was drunk at the time and doesn't remember anything.

He has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and obstructing a police officer. A bond amount has not been set.

