Cause of Altus house fire determined

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- We have an update on a house fire in Altus that happened yesterday in the 700 block of West Pecan.

PREVIOUS STORY: Altus home goes up in flames days before Thanksgiving

The fire chief says it started when something hot was placed in a trash can.

The fire engulfed the home. No one was hurt. But, the home is considered a total loss.

