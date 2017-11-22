Charges upgraded for Lawton man accused in the death of infant

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The charges have been upgraded for a Lawton man previously accused of felony child abuse of his daughter. Denzel Wilson is now facing a felony charge of murder in the second degree.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lawton man facing child abuse charges

Court documents show that Denzel Wilson called 911 on November 15 saying that his 5-month-old daughter was unresponsive. The girl was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, the doctor treating her told police she had multiple injuries which were consistent with being shaken and squeezed including a brain bleed, collapsed lung and a hemothorax. She has since passed away.

Wilson told police during an interview that he had become frustrated with the girl who was crying and was trying to figure out what was wrong with her. He said he picked her up and she began to "... shake violently with her hands up, on her own ..." due to her "episode." He said she then got quiet and went unresponsive.

If convicted, Wilson faces 10 years to life in prison. His next court date is scheduled for December 28th.

