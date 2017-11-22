Fort Sill hosts 7th Annual "Run for the Fallen"

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Honoring our nation's heroes. That was the goal on Fort Sill Wednesday.

The 428th Brigade hosted its 7th annual "Run for the Fallen."

"I run because he can't run because he's not here," said Lisa Saldivar who was participating in the run.



Saldivar fought to hold back the tears while putting one foot in front of the other. She's walking for those who gave it all and died while serving our country. Her brother, Ross is one of them.



"I think it's awesome," said Saldivar. "It just means they are not forgotten."



Sergeant Ross Pennanen served for about three years before he was killed overseas in 2003, just shy of his 37th birthday.



Saldivar walks carrying a flag with her brothers name on it. She said participating in the event with the other Gold Star families makes her feel like she's not alone.



"Some days, some years are easier than others," said Saldivar. "Sometimes you can go along just fine and then, but it really does help to know there are other people that are dealing with the same thing and seeing the other gold star families when we come is always a tremendous comfort and you make connections in that gold star community."



Not a day goes by their family doesn't miss him.



"He loved his son more than anything," said Saldivar. "He has a grandson he never got to meet because of course his son was 7 when he passed. He was just a good guy."



Saldivar said the support and participation from the community goes a long way.



"The numbers are tremendous," said Saldivar. "There's more people here than there were last year and I love seeing the guys run in formation. I just think that's so awesome knowing that Ross did that also when he was here."

All of the money raised will go back to the unit and select charities of Fort Sill's Healthy Base Initiative.

