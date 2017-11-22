IMPORTANT: Lawton Salvation Army needs canned food donations

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- This year, The Lawton Salvation Army has hit an all-time low concerning the number of canned food donations they’ve received.

The Salvation Army is struggling to fill well-rounded food boxes for those in need of food. That means they will be able to help fewer families in our community. New, more selective guidelines have been temporarily put in place for those looking for assistance.

Because donations have declined over the past few years, The Salvation Army is using general funds to purchase some food items. The general fund is typically used to help those in need with electric and utility payments. These services may also be impacted.

If you are able to donate to The Lawton Salvation Army, please stop by 1306 SW E Ave in Lawton.

