Local prodigy has piano donated to him

After seeing his story on 7NEWS, a member of the Lawton community decided to donate a piano to an Eisenhower High School student.

Last Friday we featured Cameron Simpson and his talent playing ragtime music. Cameron was born premature at 23 weeks and weighed only one pound at birth. He has had 10 surgeries since then, including heart surgery, but has found a love for music.

He loves to play ragtime music and has written over 400 of his own compositions. He plays the piano at school but does not have one in his home. Wednesday, Cameron was surprised with a piano of his very own thanks to the generosity of Lawton native David Kelln.

