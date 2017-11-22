Fort Sill shows their appreciation by serving soldiers a Thanksgiving feast

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill soldiers had quite the Thanksgiving feast today. It was all served by the commanding general and other post leaders.

On the menu were prime rib, turkey, ham, and all the Thanksgiving fixings along with shrimp gumbo.

It took a couple of weeks to prepare the food. The decorations took a little longer after settling on a Disney theme.

We spoke with Wilson Shoffner, the commanding general at Fort Sill, about why it was the leaders serving the soldiers.

"One of the cornerstones of our Army is that the senior leaders eat last. So, on Thanksgiving, we want to thank our soldiers and recognize their contributions and serving them is one small part of that."

This is the biggest event the Guns and Rockets Dining Facility puts on for the soldiers.

Other dining facilities on Fort Sill are also serving holiday meals tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

