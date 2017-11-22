Lawton Salvation Army food donations at all-time low

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Salvation Army officials in Lawton said their food pantry is at an all-time low, at a time when they normally receive the bulk of their donations.

Major David Robinson said the donations they receive this time of year normally have to last until April, because donations slow down after the holidays.

But though the number of donations they've received here has dwindled over the years, Robinson explained that this year has been especially bad.

"Usually this time of the year we've got all kinds of food drives planned,” he said. “We know that stuff is coming on certain days, we've got the truck scheduled to do pickups and different things, but this year we haven't received one phone call."

He said they usually have to use a side room holding the extra food, but since they haven't gotten donations, the room is nearly empty.

Robinson said they're trying to make the food stretch, which breaks his heart, because they're being selective about who they help. This stretching has cut the monthly number helped from around 80 people to as low as 25.

"And that hurts when you have to ask so many questions or ask for more information on somebody coming to ask for help, because normally we just want to help," Robinson said.

He said he doesn't want people to forget about them as people are having food drives and making food donations.

"We will make anything go as far as we can but we just really rely on the community helping us to help others," Robinson said.

Anyone interested in donating can bring the Salvation Army non-perishable food items like canned vegetables and meat, mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly.

