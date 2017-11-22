Lawton art gallery showcases community talents

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A local art gallery opened its doors to kick off what is hoped to be a long showcase of Lawton's artistic talents.



The Native Hippy Gallery held a grand opening event Wednesday evening, bringing residents in for a showcase of all-local talent.



Live performances from Lawton musicians complemented the gallery, which Native Hippy owner Shailah Red Elk called an edgy, unique home for the city’s hidden talents.



She hoped the gallery will bring something special to both the Lawton community and the city as a whole.

"We wanted something different for the community to do, and I feel like doing little things like this will make Lawton a destination,” she said, “and I really, really, really feel like keeping it local, just like Small Business Saturdays coming up, is such a big deal.”



Red Elk says that in addition to the gallery, she wants to continue to promote and showcase the local art community with classes and events.

