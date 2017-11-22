Lawton Community Theatre gets grant - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Community Theatre gets grant

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre will be getting much-needed facelift, thanks to some generous donations.

The Theater was given a grant from the McCasland Foundation in Duncan. LCT says the $10,000 grant will allow them to upgrade the theater's facade. Thanks to funds from the Terry K Bell Charitable Trust grant, they'll be able install a brand new marquee.

